South Africa

Centurion cop sentenced to 15 years in prison for murdering wife

05 June 2019 - 20:59 By Nico Gous
A Gauteng cop has been found guilty of murdering his wife.
A Gauteng cop has been found guilty of murdering his wife.
Image: iStock

A constable from Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion, south of Pretoria, was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment on Tuesday for murdering his wife.

“Constable JM Mokobane, 38, was sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment for the murder of his wife Bongiwe, 27, and a further three months imprisonment for negligent handling of firearm by the Pretoria regional court,” said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Moses Dlamini in a statement on Wednesday.

On January 22 2017, Mokobane argued with his wife at home when she allegedly grabbed his service gun and tried to commit suicide.

Mokobane "alleged that he wrestled for the firearm with his wife, two shots went off and his wife ended up being fatally wounded,” said Dlamini.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) opened an inquest and charged Mokobane with murder and not safeguarding his service gun. Mokobane was found guilty on both charges on April 10 this year.

MORE:

Northern Cape cop arrested for brutal murder of girlfriend

Ipid is investigating a police officer in the Northern Cape who allegedly murdered his 23-year-old girlfriend.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Ipid investigating Cape Town shootout in which two killed by cops

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has opened an investigation after two people were killed in Cape Town when police opened fire ...
News
5 days ago

Alexandra police force is far too small, inquiry hears

There is about one police officer per 730 residents in Alexandra, according to Gauteng South African Police Service (SAPS) commissioner Elias Mawela.
News
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. South Africans go in after hearing that petrol attendant won't get cash ... South Africa
  2. Sorry, Sars ‘rogue unit’ ruling was my bad: judge South Africa
  3. Nkosikho Mbele thrilled as Shell donates R500,000 to charity after his act of ... South Africa
  4. Petrol bombed truck driver fights for his life South Africa
  5. 'I feel like I'm dreaming': petrol attendant stunned by reaction after paying ... South Africa

Latest Videos

6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
Streets flooded after intense Cape Town rain
X