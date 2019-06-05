Centurion cop sentenced to 15 years in prison for murdering wife

A constable from Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion, south of Pretoria, was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment on Tuesday for murdering his wife.

“Constable JM Mokobane, 38, was sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment for the murder of his wife Bongiwe, 27, and a further three months imprisonment for negligent handling of firearm by the Pretoria regional court,” said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Moses Dlamini in a statement on Wednesday.

On January 22 2017, Mokobane argued with his wife at home when she allegedly grabbed his service gun and tried to commit suicide.

Mokobane "alleged that he wrestled for the firearm with his wife, two shots went off and his wife ended up being fatally wounded,” said Dlamini.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) opened an inquest and charged Mokobane with murder and not safeguarding his service gun. Mokobane was found guilty on both charges on April 10 this year.