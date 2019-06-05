Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Muslims a happy Eid ul Fitr

President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his best wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid and commended them for the charitable actions that inherently accompanied the celebration.

"As South Africans collectively strive to alleviate the plight of the indigent, the destitute and the unemployed – the Muslim community's charitable efforts are to be commended," he said in a statement on late on Tuesday.

"It is an opportunity to renew and continue the values which unite us all: of tolerance, of respect, and of selflessness," he said. "It is tradition in the Muslim community that after performing the Eid prayer, money is paid to the poor and needy."

As the sun rose over the Cape Town, thousands of Muslims prepared to celebrate Eid ul Fitr. In the historically Muslim Bo Kaap area on the slopes of Signal Hill, many congregated in the streets for morning prayers.