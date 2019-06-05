Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Muslims a happy Eid ul Fitr
President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his best wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid and commended them for the charitable actions that inherently accompanied the celebration.
"As South Africans collectively strive to alleviate the plight of the indigent, the destitute and the unemployed – the Muslim community's charitable efforts are to be commended," he said in a statement on late on Tuesday.
"It is an opportunity to renew and continue the values which unite us all: of tolerance, of respect, and of selflessness," he said. "It is tradition in the Muslim community that after performing the Eid prayer, money is paid to the poor and needy."
As the sun rose over the Cape Town, thousands of Muslims prepared to celebrate Eid ul Fitr. In the historically Muslim Bo Kaap area on the slopes of Signal Hill, many congregated in the streets for morning prayers.
Muslim organisation Nakhlistan has prepared pots of food for thousands of underprivileged people since 1985, and said that 169 large pots of food would be distributed to around 85,000 people.
"Today, 35 years later, Nakhlistan will again cook 169 pots of Aknie to feed more than 85,000 of the less fortunate in the Western Cape, on the day of Eid ul Fitr," said spokesperson Fatima Allie.
"That is why they chose the name Nakhlistan, a Persian word which means 'oasis and sustenance'."
After rain lashed the Cape on Tuesday, followed by a bitter cold front, many areas in the Cape Flats were flooded and the organisation said that this was the most important time of the year to help people.
"This year, Ramadan is during the harsh Cape winter months and over and above the cooking of the big pots of food for Eid ul Fitr distribution, Nakhlistan also handed out soup, sandwiches and blankets to areas affected by the winter weather.
Cape Town mayor Dan Plato wished Muslims well at the new moon sighting that marks Eid, saying that "our differences make us stronger".
"Despite our differences, we strive to bring our communities together in mutual respect and appreciation for each other's beliefs and culture," he said.
"The Cape Town Muslim community remains a vibrant and integral part of our beautiful city's history. It is the origin of the Cape Malay people; it is the origin of the minstrels; of koeksisters and many delicious delicacies we all enjoy.
“Our diversity makes us who we are," he said. "We value the important role that the Muslim community plays in our city - your generosity and compassion help us work towards building a caring city."