Would-be rapist needed surgery after Free State doctor bit his tongue

A 24-year-old Free State female doctor bit a man's tongue so severely he required surgery, after he allegedly attempted to rape her at the hospital where she works.

The incident, according to the Free State health department, happened shortly before midnight on Tuesday at the Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein.

"The alleged perpetrator failed to overpower the doctor and could not execute the rape," said Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi. "During the scuffle, the doctor managed to bite the tongue of the alleged perpetrator who then ran away to National Hospital."

He was identified there after a report had been circulated to health facilities in the Bloemfontein area.

Mvambi said the 30-year-old man was held at the hospital while he was seeking medical help.

"He was brought to Pelonomi hospital for positive identification by the doctor. Thereafter, the alleged perpetrator was admitted at Universitas for plastic surgery," Mvambi said.

The man was operated on in the early hours of Wednesday morning under police guard.

"He is being treated in an undisclosed location and will be handed over to the police" once his medical condition allows it," Mvambi said.

The provincial health department said the doctor was not physically harmed.

"She is well and receiving all the necessary support, including counselling."