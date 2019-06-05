Donations and tributes keep pouring in for petrol attendant's charity fund

Nkosikho Mbele told Monet van Deventer he wanted to help children on the streets of Khayelitsha, and donations to help him do so are pouring in from ordinary people he has inspired.

It was R100 that inspired the country and that is the exact amount donated by TS Molete on Wednesday, who shared: "Thank you so much. Am a petrol attendant myself but it has NEVER come to mind to trust a customer like that."

The crowdfunding campaign Van Deventer started has the goals of helping Mbele personally and helping him to realise his dream of doing charitable work. The campaign now has pledges totalling R487,000 - far exceeding the original target of R100,000.

The campaign, which is set to run until June 30, was how Van Deventer chose to thank Mbele him for his random act of kindness towards her.

Mbele, a petrol attendant in the Cape, paid R100 out of his own pocket after she stopped for fuel but could not pay because she had left her bank card at home. He was worried that she would be stranded on a notorious stretch of highway if she ran out of fuel. He told her, on trust, that she could pay him back when she was able to.

Van Deventer not only paid him back, she started the crowdfunding initiative on BackaBuddy, stating: "Thank you Nkosikho for giving me hope for SA. May Jesus bless you. Since Nkosikho saved my life I would love to do something in return for him."