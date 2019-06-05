South Africa

Eastern Cape health department apologises, demands answers to quality of hospital food

05 June 2019 - 08:54 By NAZIZIPHIWO BUSO
Lunch at Hewu Hospital, Whittlesea, in the Eastern Cape.
Lunch at Hewu Hospital, Whittlesea, in the Eastern Cape.
Image: Dr Mom @Aziwe_L via Twitter

The Eastern Cape health department has opened an investigation after pictures surfaced on social media of plates of poor-looking food from the Cala and Hewu hospitals.

HeraldLIVE reports that first, a plate of dry, white rice, along with small, broken pink sausages, was photographed at Cala Hospital.

Then, a handful of green peas on a bed of rice was photographed at Hewu Hospital in Whittlesea.

Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo apologised for the quality of the food.

“Following the circulation of the images over the weekend, the department contacted all hospital CEOs in the province, demanding pictures of the food being served to our patients.”

Kupelo said a report would be submitted by the hospitals on Wednesday.

He said the department had a provincial food plan that ensured patients received the correct nutrients appropriate for their clinical condition.

“The department will take decisive action against those who might be implicated in this gross violation of departmental food policy.”

I am horrified at the the dire situation in Cala Provincial Hospital in the Eastern Cape. The photo shows the recent...

Posted by Victor Mosehla on Sunday, June 2, 2019

MORE

Medicine approval delays cause headaches for patients

Portia Nkambule, acting CEO of SAHPRA, said the regulator has committed to clearing the backlog for new-drug approvals within two years
Business
3 days ago

Nurse, security guard and two doctors implicated in tying 76-year-old to hospital bench

A nurse, security guard and two doctors implicated in tying 76-year-old Martha Marais to a bench at Mamelodi hospital have been put on special leave.
News
2 days ago

Yes, you must give a refugee life-saving treatment, court tells hospital

A chronically ill asylum seeker who was refused treatment at Helen Joseph Hospital has managed to secure a draft order that will allow her to ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. South Africans go in after hearing that petrol attendant won't get cash ... South Africa
  2. Sorry, Sars ‘rogue unit’ ruling was my bad: judge South Africa
  3. Nkosikho Mbele thrilled as Shell donates R500,000 to charity after his act of ... South Africa
  4. Petrol bombed truck driver fights for his life South Africa
  5. 'I feel like I'm dreaming': petrol attendant stunned by reaction after paying ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Streets flooded after intense Cape Town rain
Minibus taxi vs F1 car: Stunt in Cape Town blows spectators away
X