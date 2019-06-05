Forest High pupil accused of stabbing fellow pupil could get 35 years in jail

A 20-year-old pupil who allegedly stabbed to death another pupil outside Forest High School in Turffontein could face 35 years in jail if the court finds him guilty.

He faces one count of murder and two of attempted murder. He cannot be identified as an identity parade has not yet been held.

The pupil appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for the murder of a grade 8 pupil, Daniel Bakwela.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it would not oppose bail of the grade 11 pupil and confirmed he could spend three decades behind bars if found guilty.

"The minimum prescribed sentence applicable to this matter is 15 years for murder and 10 years for each count of attempted murder," said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

The grade 11 pupil is expected to file for a formal bail application on Thursday.