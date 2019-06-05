Germiston shooting leaves man dead in car, another dead in the road

Two men died after an apparent shootout in Germiston on Gauteng's East Rand on Wednesday morning.

One man was found in a car with several gunshot wounds. The other was lying nearby in President Street with a gunshot wound to the head.

“ER24 personnel arrived on the scene to find a light motor vehicle parked halfway on the pavement. A man, believed to be in his 30s, was found inside, while a second man, also believed to be in his 30s, was found roughly 500 metres further up the road,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

“Unfortunately, both men had already succumbed to their injuries,” said Meiring.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

A police investigation is under way.