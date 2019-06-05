South Africa

'I am here for my son' - mother of slain Forest Hill pupil attends court

05 June 2019 - 13:39 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Daniel Bakwela's mother Antonette Mabiala arrives at court to witness the first court appearance of his alleged killer on Wednesday.
Image: Nonkululeko Njilo/TimesLIVE

A mother in mourning and a scuffle involving alleged gang members marked the first court appearance on Wednesday of the pupil who allegedly killed grade 8 pupil Daniel Bakwela outside Forest High School in Turffontein, Johannesburg.

Antonette Mabiala, wrapped in a blanket, told TimesLIVE she was not well but was determined to attend the first court appearance of her son's alleged killer.

"I am here at court for my son," she said.

The pupil is facing a charge of murder and two of attempted murder.

"God can see what is going on." These words were uttered by Bakwela's family members, who were at court along with his mother, moments after 20-year-old pupil accused of killing him appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

The pupil cannot be named because he has not pleaded to the charges. He is expected to file for a formal bail application on Thursday.

Bakwela was stabbed to death during an alleged gang fight between the "STK" and "IDV" gangs on Monday.

Two other pupils were hospitalised. One of them attended court on Wednesday. 

"All we want is a fair judgment, for him to serve the maximum sentence, because it is not the first time something like this happens," said the pupil who survived.

Bakwela's uncle said it was pointless discussing how the family felt about the court proceedings.

"We have already lost, what's the point, nothing can bring him back," said Patou Wanzio.

The courtroom was packed, with other pupils also in attendance.

Ahead of the suspect's appearance in court, orderlies escorted two alleged rival gang members from the premises. 

