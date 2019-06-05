KZN Cogta MEC in urgent bid to stop Eskom cutting power to municipality owing R123m

Mooi-Mpofana mayor Xolani Duma told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that non-payment for electricity was an ongoing problem faced by the municipality. He said the previous management had been using conditional grants for service delivery to pay Eskom because of a high level of tampering with electricity meters.

This came to a stop when the municipality was placed under administration, while it continued strategising on how to collect the revenue.

Duma blamed the current situation on a “false promise by the old management” that if they could recoup R64m from an electricity bill owed by a local textile company, then they would be able pay Eskom. When the municipality took Tai Yuen Textiles to court in a bid to recoup the money, they lost because it was discovered that the company had been paying tariffs set by the national energy regulator (Nersa) and had therefore done nothing wrong.

“They were paying according to the old agreement signed with the previous municipal leadership in terms of the electrical rates. So when Nersa increased the rates, nobody set a meeting with Tai Yuen Textiles to say, 'These are the new tariffs, now we need to upgrade and sign a new agreement.' They continued to pay on those old agreements when the whole country had upgraded,” said Duma, adding that the municipality was trying to schedule a meeting with Eskom on Thursday to resolve the situation.

According to Duma, Hlomuka was also expected to lobby the community to buy electricity instead of tampering with meters so that the municipality could raise the R123m owed to Eskom.

“We even employed debt collectors, but we have not been able to collect much money from those who owe us because there is a high level of resistance. We need to have a campaign to try to educate people to pay for services. There are businesses that are also owing the municipality; it’s not only the community of Bruntville. That's how we arrived at this juncture,” said Duma.