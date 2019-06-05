KZN health MEC to probe 'suspicious' death of young woman and her unborn baby

Simelane-Zulu said the government had worked hard to reduce the incidence of maternal and child mortality and that such incidents were a major cause for concern.

"We received a call on Saturday from a resident as well as from a local councillor complaining that a young person had died under suspicious circumstances. Unfortunately, this 23-year-old who passed away was pregnant and lost her life along with her baby when she got to the hospital.

"The community was quite upset by this as there were allegations of negligence on the part of the staff, so we had to come here to see for ourselves and engage with the staff and community to find out what actually happened. Fortunately the family was represented, the community was there and we were able to have a discussion," said Simelane-Zulu.

The MEC said it was agreed that they would get a report of what happened within a month. "However, there will be an investigation by the department and we'll follow up as soon as we've received that report," she said.

Vusi Hlekwayo, a representative of the Shabane family, pleaded with Simelane-Zulu to take this matter seriously and follow it through to their satisfaction.

"We're glad that the MEC has come to see the situation. But we're sad that we've just lost our loved one due to negligence that occurred at a government hospital. It give us great pain that someone has passed away due to inadequate care.

"We plead with the MEC for this matter not to be taken lightly and followed through to a point where we are satisfied as a family," he said.