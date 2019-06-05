Man who shot, raped mother on farm convicted for 'unspeakable horror'

The man accused of raping a 45-year-old businesswoman and tormenting her three young children on a farm outside Hankey, in the Eastern Cape, has been convicted on all 17 counts against him.

The charges include two of rape, four of attempted murder, attempted rape and compelling a child to witness a sexual act, among others.

Handing down judgment in the Port Elizabeth High Court, Judge Olav Ronaasen said Sebenzile Simane, 32, was a weak witness whose evidence in his own defence was highly improbable.

Simane pleaded not guilty at the beginning of the trial, claiming that he was not near either of the scenes where DNA evidence positively linked him to the March 23 2018 attack on the family near Hankey, as well as a February 6 2018 attack near Patensie.