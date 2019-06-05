Manhunt under way for man who allegedly raped child, killed mother

Police in Mpumalanga are searching for a man who allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl and killed her mother in Msholozi, a village near White River.

Neighbours were awakened by the screams of the girl on Monday morning. The house where she lived with her 28-year-old mother was on fire.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Mtsholi Bhembe said that fire and rescue services extinguished the blaze and discovered the burnt body of a woman, suspected to be the mother.

"A case of rape, arson and murder was opened for investigation. No arrest has been made as yet. Anyone with information that can assist police is urged to contact Capt Pat Banda at 082 449 0334 or the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111."

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma condemned the "callous and cowardly" acts of the perpetrator.

"The worst part is that this incident took place during the country's observation of Child Protection Week. We call upon law-abiding citizens to ensure that this perpetrator is brought to book," said Zuma.