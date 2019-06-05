Newspaper great Raymond Louw dies, aged 93

Raymond Louw, a former editor of the Rand Daily Mail and Sunday Times, chair of the South African chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa and vice-president of PEN SA, has died at the age of 93.

His death in hospital after undergoing surgery comes 24 hours after the death of his, wife Jean, who did not recover after a fall.

Louw was brave in the face of apartheid repression and campaigned for freedom of the press throughout his career.

He was instrumental in establishing, and went on to lead, the Media Defence Trust that was set up under apartheid to defend journalists against then encroaching state censorship and detention.

Most recently, he was outspoken about politicians who seek to intimidate journalists and a host of laws in democratic South Africa that affect media freedom.