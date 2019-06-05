South Africa

Pastor nabbed as cops pounce on suspected poaching syndicate

05 June 2019
Police have arrested three suspected poachers, one of whom is a pastor.
An axe and a hunting rifle were among items seized from three people who allegedly tried to speed away from a police stop-and-search operation. A pastor from Pretoria is one of those under arrest on suspicion being being part of a wildlife poaching syndicate.  

Limpopo police said the arrests were made in the Hoedspruit policing area, outside Phalaborwa.

Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspects were spotted driving along the R40 on Monday night. Police ordered the driver of the vehicle to stop, but he failed to do so. .

A chase ensued and the suspects fired shots at police. Officers etaliated, resulting in one of the suspects being wounded. The wounded suspect and his two accomplices were arrested. During the arrest, police confiscated a hunting rifle, silencer, live rounds of ammunition, a knife, an axe and the vehicle.

The suspects will appear in the Hoedspruit Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit poaching.

Police investigations are continuing.

