South Africa

Three arrested after rolling stolen Merc in high-speed KZN chase

05 June 2019 - 14:10 By Orrin Singh
Three suspects lost control of the stolen vehicle, which overturned near Duffs Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Two of the suspects were injured and taken to hospital.
Image: Marshall Security

Three suspects were arrested by police and private security officials following a house robbery and high-speed chase in Durban in the early hours of Wednesday morning. 

According to Marshall Security, their members were alerted to a robbery at a complex in the plush suburb of Sunningdale, Umhlanga, about 4.15am. 

"Information received was that three suspects had held up the homeowner and made off with her Mercedes-Benz.

"A description of the car was distributed to all Marshall security vehicles in the area and a car matching the description was spotted on Umhlanga Rocks drive.

"The vehicle was followed towards Umhlanga Rocks and on to the N2 southbound carriageway, where a high-speed chase ensued.

"In an attempt to evade arrest the suspects turned off at the M25 KwaMashu Highway offramp where the driver lost control of the Mercedes-Benz, causing it to overturn," Marshall Security said in a statement. 

The stolen Mercedes-Benz was written off after the suspects lost control of the vehicle, overturning it.
Image: SAPS

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident and said the suspects were expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court soon. 

"Three suspects aged between 21 and 30 were apprehended at the scene. Two suspects had injuries and were taken to hospital where they are under police guard. Various house-breaking implements such as bolt cutters as well as stolen items were recovered," said Gwala. 

