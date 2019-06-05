WATCH | Twitter divided over Shell's R500,000 donation to Nkosikho Mbele's charity of choice

South Africans are divided over Shell's R500,000 donation to employee Nkosikho Mbele's charity of choice, following his gesture of offering to top up a customer's petrol tank.

The announcement was made by Shell's chairperson Hloniphizwe Mtolo, who said the company was following suit after members of the public donated more than R500,000 to Mbele through a BackaBuddy crowd-funding initiative.

Some have accused the company of being out of touch with the realities of its employees and "shining on Mbele's shine" for publicity, while others praised Shell for its generosity.