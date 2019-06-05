South Africa

WATCH | Twitter divided over Shell's R500,000 donation to Nkosikho Mbele's charity of choice

05 June 2019 - 07:38 By Cebelihle Bhengu

South Africans are divided over Shell's R500,000 donation to employee Nkosikho Mbele's charity of choice, following his gesture of offering to top up a customer's petrol tank. 

The announcement was made by Shell's chairperson Hloniphizwe Mtolo, who said the company was following suit after members of the public donated more than R500,000 to Mbele through a BackaBuddy crowd-funding initiative.

Some have accused the company of being out of touch with the realities of its employees and "shining on Mbele's shine" for publicity, while others praised Shell for its generosity. 

MORE

Petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele keen to ensure criminals do not target him

Inspirational petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele will spend the R400,000 donated to him so far in a crowdfunding campaign on his two children's ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | 'This thing has blown my mind': Meet Nkosikho Mbele - the hero petrol attendant

TimesLIVE meets the petrol attendant who has become a bit of a celebrity at his workplace.
News
1 day ago

Nkosikho Mbele thrilled as Shell donates R500,000 to charity after his act of kindness

Shell chairman Hloniphizwe Mtolo has thanked the hero petrol attendant, pledged to donate R500,000 to a charity of his choice and nominated him for ...
News
21 hours ago

Everything you need to know about the petrol attendant who has warmed Mzansi's heart

Donations for hero petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele continue to stream in, with more than R380,000 raised so far.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sorry, Sars ‘rogue unit’ ruling was my bad: judge South Africa
  2. Man arrested for allegedly raping his mother South Africa
  3. 'I feel like I'm dreaming': petrol attendant stunned by reaction after paying ... South Africa
  4. Stellenbosch wine farmer embroiled in land invasion wrangle shot dead South Africa
  5. Petrol bombed truck driver fights for his life South Africa

Latest Videos

Minibus taxi vs F1 car: Stunt in Cape Town blows spectators away
Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
X