A 29-year old tow truck and taxi owner from Phoenix, north of Durban, was shot dead at Gateway Theatre of Shopping on Thursday morning.

The man, identified as Kalvin Periasamy, allegedly of the Bloods gang, was leaving the mall's gym when he was gunned down in the parking lot.

Periasamy was recently released from prison, where he was awaiting trial on drug-related charges.

This is a developing story.