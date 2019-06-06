South Africa

Forest High stabbing suspect remains in custody for now

06 June 2019 - 13:42 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A police vehicle outside Forest High School, south of Johannesburg, on June 6 2019. Police are patrolling the area after a pupil stabbed another to death outside the school.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

A 20-year-old accused of the fatal stabbing of fellow Forest High School pupil Daniel Bakwela and injuring two others will remain in police custody until Monday.

He appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The soft-spoken pupil brought an application for bail through an affidavit read by his attorney, Mudi Mavhengani. He said his application was urgent because he was a grade 11 student in the middle of his mid-year examinations.

However, the court postponed the case to Monday due to a "material defect", an error in the dates on his affidavit and to investigate the school's age policy.

Mavhengani told the court that his client had been under physical attack by the STK gang and acted in self-defence.

The prosecution's proposed bail conditions include that he be moved to an alternative address, attend another school and report to a police station every 15 to 18 hours.

