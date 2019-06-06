#HowIwasplayed: Mzansi shares intimate and hilarious stories
Everyone has had their share of relationship disappointments, be they related to family, love or work.
On Wednesday, social media users shared intimate and hilarious stories of how they were played for fools.
Tweeps shared the little white lies they were told as kids, lies their exes sold them and everything in between.
Here is a snapshot of some top reactions, under the hashtag #HowIwasplayed:
#HowIWasPlayed— Jojo🇰🇪 (@MuchokiJoan) June 5, 2019
Loaning my mom money every time and when I ask back for it she starts saying how she has fed me, educated me and given me a place to sleep pic.twitter.com/ZdtJJRRMlo
#HowIWasPlayed - My ex once asked for girlfriend allowance so as a law abiding citizen, I gave it to her.— Mr Masindi (@Mr_Masindi) June 5, 2019
Only to find out that motho took that cash and booked a weekend away for her and her boyfriend.
To this day, y’all can miss me with that girlfriend allowance BS. pic.twitter.com/0ivLWPXQrn
Education is a key to success... We're out here as unemployed graduates #HowIWasPlayed pic.twitter.com/8qnz2caBeW— Ntshebele (@IamT_Law) June 5, 2019
#HowIWasPlayed When I was pregnant I asked him why he chose to have his first baby with me and he said, 'nothing, you just happened to be around when I wanted a baby'. So I wrote a book😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lsgOG3m5r5— SINGLE AGAIN AUTHOR (@christiannkuna) June 5, 2019
#HowIWasPlayed— Lerato (@Motladilelerato) June 5, 2019
This guy i used to be in relationship with, never put me up as his d.p. One day i woke up to find another girl as his d.p. I obviously i asked him who that is, he blatantly said "my girlfriend wena o side chick" 😩
What i learned?? Don't AZOOM you must AKKS! pic.twitter.com/H7zCNAis6l
When I was around 7years my mom told me to go put on my shoes so they can go with me & when I came back they were gone 😭😭😭😭#HowIWasPlayed pic.twitter.com/xlWpLjM5uh— Yaya (@Yaya_Brainz) June 5, 2019
#HowIWasPlayed— Gundabadul (@pholobathlz) June 5, 2019
They told me that when I finish school I will have a lot of money, cars and houses... But I'm still unemployed with many qualifications that I achieved many years ago... pic.twitter.com/K3e4dEYsxj
#HowIWasPlayed first time I got my periods I was told to never sit next to a boy because I'll automatically fall pregnant pic.twitter.com/kF0bIuwuhD— Temogo Motlhalane (@Temogo_RM) June 5, 2019