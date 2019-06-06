South Africa

#HowIwasplayed: Mzansi shares intimate and hilarious stories

06 June 2019
Social media users have shared intimate and hilarious stories of how they were played for fools.
Image: Twitter/@MuchokiJoan

Everyone has had their share of relationship disappointments, be they related to family, love or work.

On Wednesday, social media users shared intimate and hilarious stories of how they were played for fools.

Tweeps shared the little white lies they were told as kids, lies their exes sold them and everything in between.

Here is a snapshot of some top reactions, under the hashtag #HowIwasplayed:

