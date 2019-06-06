South Africa

Justice minister Ronald Lamola visits Johannesburg court after gang bust-up

06 June 2019 - 10:58 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Newly appointed justice minister Ronald Lamola visited the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on June 6 2019 following a gang-related scuffle on Wednesday.
Newly appointed justice minister Ronald Lamola visited the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on June 6 2019 following a gang-related scuffle on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

The Department of Justice intensified security at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday following a scuffle between alleged Westbury gang rivals which saw the building briefly evacuated on Wednesday.

Alleged leaders of the Varados and Fast Guns gangs were involved in separate murder cases. Two men who came to court to support their leaders were involved in the fracas.

On Thursday, a TimesLIVE reporter counted more than six policemen at the court turnstiles and main entrance.

Newly elected justice minister Ronald Lamola visited the court on Thursday morning to conduct an inspection and called for a conclusive report on safety at the court.

"This security breach goes to the core of the court administration system. We expect the courts to be the custodians of justice and a safe place for our citizens. This breach of security warrants a conclusive assessment of the security measures in all our courts," Lamola said.

"Our courts are not war zones and weapons have no place here. To this end, our courts must be declared gun-free zones", he said.

Westbury: a place in crisis as safe havens fall to criminals

A new report has laid bare skyrocketing murder, rape and carjackings numbers in the Johannesburg suburb of Westbury.
News
1 month ago

Lamola also vowed that court officials will ensure that cases which involve rival gangs are not scheduled at the same time, confirmed his spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri.

The justice minister, according to Phiri, also requested the department to provide him with a conclusive report on the safety of courts across the country.

"It is a concern to the NPA if the safety of the public members is threatened and we also know that our colleagues from the department of justice will swiftly deal with it," said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

In Westbury overnight, additional metro police department officials were deployed to maintain order.

Ten extra patrol cars and 30 extra police officers were deployed to the area, said MMC for public safety Michael Sun. He tweeted: "We will not tolerate thugs running our streets and putting lives in danger."

MORE

'I am here for my son' - mother of slain Forest Hill pupil attends court

A mother in mourning and a scuffle involving alleged gang members on Wednesday marked the first court appearance of the pupil who allegedly killed ...
News
22 hours ago

Legal fraternity under siege in Cape, as another murdered lawyer mourned

Lawyers in the Western Cape are under siege from criminals who have killed two prominent legal eagles since November.
News
1 week ago

Gangsters set aside their guns for Eid, but now war resumes

As the sun set over Manenberg in the Cape Flats on the final night of Eid, so too dimmed the vague sense of security the residents enjoyed during ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. South Africans go in after hearing that petrol attendant won't get cash ... South Africa
  2. Nkosikho Mbele thrilled as Shell donates R500,000 to charity after his act of ... South Africa
  3. 'Racist' licensing official in viral video has been dismissed South Africa
  4. PWC apologises for executive's 'racist' airport outburst in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Suspended sentence for dad who shot his son by mistake in Ennerdale South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X