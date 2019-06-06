Man ruins waitress's Cinderella moment as he withdraws R20,000 tip

A waitress thought it was her Cinderella moment when a customer tipped her R19,621 on a R379 bill.

“Everyone has that moment they dream of where someone gives them something and they can recognise the hard work you put in. I thought it was my Cinderella moment, that God sent him to do this,” *Susan, 23, told TimesLIVE.

She received the tip on Saturday at Breezy Hill, between Paarl and Wellington in the Western Cape, where she works. However, the customer called the next day, asked for his money back and reduced Susan’s tip to R100.

“I knew you should not always trust everyone, but I learnt a big lesson, in that people boast about who and what they are, and what they can do to impress their friends and to act like they’re macho men, but in the end we all work hard for our money.”

Susan said the customer initially offered R1m as a reward for her hard work and claimed he could see she was a “good person”.

“I told him, I’m not going to swipe R1m. It’s a ridiculous amount. I mean, how many people work hard in life and never get that amount of money,” she said.

“Before paying, he boasted about buying about R1m worth of cattle recently and a transport company.”