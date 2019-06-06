South Africa

Man ruins waitress's Cinderella moment as he withdraws R20,000 tip

06 June 2019 - 07:00 By Nico Gous
A waitress who was given a large tip, only to have it withdrawn the next day, was going to use the money to visit a dermatologist about her eczema.
A waitress who was given a large tip, only to have it withdrawn the next day, was going to use the money to visit a dermatologist about her eczema.
Image: 123rf/ammentorp

A waitress thought it was her Cinderella moment when a customer tipped her R19,621 on a R379 bill.

“Everyone has that moment they dream of where someone gives them something and they can recognise the hard work you put in. I thought it was my Cinderella moment, that God sent him to do this,” *Susan, 23, told TimesLIVE.

She received the tip on Saturday at Breezy Hill, between Paarl and Wellington in the Western Cape, where she works. However, the customer called the next day, asked for his money back and reduced Susan’s tip to R100.

“I knew you should not always trust everyone, but I learnt a big lesson, in that people boast about who and what they are, and what they can do to impress their friends and to act like they’re macho men, but in the end we all work hard for our money.”

Susan said the customer initially offered R1m as a reward for her hard work and claimed he could see she was a “good person”.

“I told him, I’m not going to swipe R1m. It’s a ridiculous amount. I mean, how many people work hard in life and never get that amount of money,” she said.

“Before paying, he boasted about buying about R1m worth of cattle recently and a transport company.”

WATCH | 'This thing has blown my mind': Meet Nkosikho Mbele - the hero petrol attendant

TimesLIVE meets the petrol attendant who has become a bit of a celebrity at his workplace.
News
2 days ago

He then offered R100,000, before settling the bill at R20,000.

“The guy initially said he has a lot of money. I didn’t ask for anything. He offered it and made it sound like it’s small change for him. The next day, when he wanted it back, he said he cannot afford it.”

Susan said it was the first time she had seen the man, who she believed was in his 30s and sober. He drank two single whiskeys.

“After paying the bill, he stood by the manager and I said: ‘Thank you very much. I really appreciate it.’”

Susan has worked at Breezy Hill for three years and would have spent the windfall on seeing a dermatologist about her “severe” eczema, “not on clothes or those type of things”.

“I work very hard. I’m trying to establish a career for myself. You work long hours, but you learn how to treat every customer, irrespective of whether they’re wearing a suit or vellies (veldskoen), to treat them the same, and that’s what I did that night,” Susan said.

*Susan is an alias. She asked TimesLIVE to protect her privacy.

MORE:

Can waiters please stop asking, ‘Are you enjoying your food?’

It’s a lose-lose situation
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Man collects R4,444 tip for 'hungry Africans' after R4 insult at Spur

A local traveller left outraged when a Spur waiter in East London was left a measly tip "for hungry Africans" by racially abusive teenagers stopped ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Don't touch my bum! Waitress slams 'groping' customer into wall

Let this serve as a lesson to any man who thought he could go around groping a waitress.
News
10 months ago

Most read

  1. South Africans go in after hearing that petrol attendant won't get cash ... South Africa
  2. Nkosikho Mbele thrilled as Shell donates R500,000 to charity after his act of ... South Africa
  3. PWC apologises for executive's 'racist' airport outburst in Cape Town South Africa
  4. Suspended sentence for dad who shot his son by mistake in Ennerdale South Africa
  5. What ministers were up to when call came from Mahlamba Ndlopfu News

Latest Videos

6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
Streets flooded after intense Cape Town rain
X