South Africa

Medical association dismayed over staff safety at public hospitals

06 June 2019 - 16:48 By Ernest Mabuza
The SA Medical Association has expressed concern about medical staff being attacked at hospitals.
The SA Medical Association has expressed concern about medical staff being attacked at hospitals.
Image: 123RF/slasny

The SA Medical Association (Sama) on Thursday expressed horror at the attempted rape of a female junior doctor at the Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital in Bloemfontein on Tuesday night.

The victim bit the man's tongue so severely he required surgery. The health department in the Free State has increased security at the hospital following the incident.

"It is discouraging that the safety and security of health-care practitioners in public institutions is an issue which has still not been prioritised by the department of health, especially at this hospital where a similar incident has occurred before," said Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of Sama.

Coetzee said Sama was greatly concerned and dismayed at the shocking frequency of assaults on health-care practitioners at public institutions.

She said these assaults threatened the lives and wellbeing of health practitioners and  patients.

"The safety of all health-care practitioners in our public institutions is of paramount importance and, as such, Sama calls on the minister of health, together with the minister of police, to urgently assess the safety and security at these institutions," Coetzee said.

Dr Rhulani Edward Ngwenya, convener of the trade union task team, requested doctors to e-mail security concerns at their institutions to labour@samedical.org to assist in identifying all institutions which experienced security risks.

MORE

Would-be rapist needed surgery after Free State doctor bit his tongue

A 24-year-old Free State female doctor bit a man’s tongue so severely he required surgery, after he allegedly attempted to rape her at the hospital ...
News
1 day ago

Security increased at Pelonomi Hospital after attack on female doctor

The Free State health department says it has increased security at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein following a meeting with staff
News
4 hours ago

KZN health MEC to probe 'suspicious' death of young woman and her unborn baby

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has launched an probe into the “suspicious” death of a 23-year-old mother and her unborn baby and has ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. South Africans go in after hearing that petrol attendant won't get cash ... South Africa
  2. Nkosikho Mbele thrilled as Shell donates R500,000 to charity after his act of ... South Africa
  3. 'Racist' licensing official in viral video has been dismissed South Africa
  4. PWC apologises for executive's 'racist' airport outburst in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Suspended sentence for dad who shot his son by mistake in Ennerdale South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X