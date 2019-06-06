Pupil dies after out-of-control bakkie slams into group of children

A grade 8 pupil died and eight others were injured after an 18-year-old pupil driving a bakkie rammed into them, SowetanLIVE reported.

Fellow pupils said the accident happened just after 11am on Tuesday when a grade 12 pupil lost control of the Nissan bakkie he was driving and crashed into a group of fellow pupils outside Mothlatlego Machaba Secondary School in GaMotupa, outside Bolobedu in Limpopo.

Witnesses claimed the driver was speeding. They said Koketso Rahlane, 14, was hit and crushed against a tree.

The car belongs to the grade 12 pupil's parents.

A 14-year-old pupil said: "I was sitting on a hill with four of my friends doing revision work when I saw the car driving towards the school.

"Those who were sitting under a tree near the road could not see it coming because they were obscured by the school fence. The driver drove into the pupils and hit Koketso on the chest before ramming him against a tree."