Robert Sobukwe's son, Dinilesizwe, dies

06 June 2019
Dinilesizwe Sobukwe has died, aged 65.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Dinilesizwe Sobukwe, the son of PAC founder Robert Sobukwe, has died.

Dinilesizwe, 65, who was the eldest of Sobukwe's two remaining children, died at a Port Elizabeth hospital on Wednesday after a short illness.

His niece, Lisa Sobukwe, said he had fallen ill last week and was admitted to hospital in Graaff-Reinet, where the family lives.

But as his condition deteriorated, he was transferred to Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.

"My uncle's passing has taken the family by surprise, especially after he had successfully gone through surgery on Tuesday afternoon," Lisa said.

"The family is yet to finalise details regarding a funeral and moving the body back to his home in Graaff-Reinet." 

Details of his funeral would be communicated in due course, she said.

