South Africa

School violence a 'national emergency' that mirrors communities in which pupils live

06 June 2019 - 12:54 By timeslive
The Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) says urgent action needs to be taken to tackle violence in schools.
The Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) says urgent action needs to be taken to tackle violence in schools.
Image: iStock

School teachers cannot be expected to fix the psycho-social problems in communities that have led to a spike in pupils being killed, harmed or turning to violent crime. 

The Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) says urgent action needs to be taken to tackle violence in schools, which it sees as a national emergency.

Some schools and communities are slowly being turned into war zones, it noted in a statement on Thursday, in the wake of Monday's fatal stabbing of a pupil outside a school in Turffontein, Johannesburg.

“Teachers are the first responders when violent crimes occur, but how well-equipped are they to spot early warning signs of violence, identify and flag problem children, deal with crime and proffer sustainable solutions to crime prevention?” asked CSVR executive director Nomfundo Mogapi.

The borders between schools and communities are porous, meaning interventions cannot be school-focused, because schools do not operate in isolation from the communities they are in, said the centre. In many cases, the violence in schools mirrors that of the communities the pupils live in.

Please Mr President, ending the tyranny of violence must be your top priority

Dear President Cyril Ramaphosa, we congratulate you and welcome your new cabinet to office. As concerned academic and civil society leaders, we call ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

CSVR is calling for an urgent review or a change in laws and practices relating to safety in schools, and a dedicated directorate to provide psycho-social support to deal with youth crime.

"Government departments responsible for the welfare and safety of children regrettably continue to work in silos and without enough capacity," the centre said.

"The communities themselves do not have capacity to identify problem kids and tackle crime.

"Children who are excluded from schools for crime are often just transferred to another school without any counselling or rehabilitation. This does little to resolve the problems."

The centre recommends that interventions and programmes be launched to assist out-of-school youths and at-risk youths.

The breakdown of families that has left a parenting vacuum also requires research, it states.

In many communities the organisation is working in, its community workers and clinicians "acknowledge the family is in crisis and note that there are many broken homes and single-parent households".

"That means the single parent is often at work or trying to make a living, allowing very little time to supervise children."

The centre says there is a need for after-school programmes, community leadership and change agents in the communities to assist in providing support and counselling.

MORE

Justice minister Ronald Lamola visits Johannesburg court after gang bust-up

The Department of Justice has intensified security at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court following a scuffle between alleged Westbury gang rivals
News
3 hours ago

Pupil who 'stabbed' classmate with a spoon over food in court for attempted murder

A 19-year-old pupil who allegedly stabbed a classmate with a spoon to get his lunch is due in court on Monday for attempted murder.
News
3 days ago

Colleagues mourn teacher as killer pupil gets 'lenient' 12 years in jail

"A good man, a motivational speaker, a passionate teacher who went the extra mile in assisting learners," are some of the words used to describe a ...
News
1 week ago

Cop's son implicated in Themane murder claims self-defence in separate stabbing case

One of the six teenagers accused of killing Thoriso Themane told the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday that he was acting in self-defence ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. South Africans go in after hearing that petrol attendant won't get cash ... South Africa
  2. Nkosikho Mbele thrilled as Shell donates R500,000 to charity after his act of ... South Africa
  3. 'Racist' licensing official in viral video has been dismissed South Africa
  4. PWC apologises for executive's 'racist' airport outburst in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Suspended sentence for dad who shot his son by mistake in Ennerdale South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X