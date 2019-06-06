Suspect dies after vigilantes beat him after death of Sexy Boys gang boss

Earlier, police said the suspect had been held on murder and attempted murder charges.

"It is alleged that the suspect opened fire on four people sitting in a garage," he said. "Two males, aged 43 and 20, were fatally wounded and a 19-year-old female and an unknown person were wounded.

"The suspect fled on foot and was cornered by security officers," he said. "He was in possession of an unlicensed firearm."

After fleeing the scene of the crime, the suspect was thwarted in his escape by a mob of angry community members who were filmed kicking and beating him until his limp body was dragged into a police van by law enforcement officers.

"The suspect was assaulted by community members after he was apprehended by security members," confirmed Traut. "The circumstances surrounding the incident are under police investigation and the possibility that the incident is gang-related is not ruled out."

Lentegeur Community Policing Forum spokesperson Byron de Villiers said the community was fed up with gangsterism.

"It just shows how the community has had enough. We also can't condone that behaviour - taking the law into their own hands - but it's extremely telling of how frustrated they are," he said.

He said vigilantism could be a double-edged sword.

"For community members it's mob justice because they killed a gangster, but depending how you look at it, you could also be seeing certain parts of the community doing the work of rival gangs."