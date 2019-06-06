South Africa

Teen falls to death while playing in a trench at Soweto train station

06 June 2019 - 17:34 By Nico Gous
The child's corpse was found near Merafe train station.
The child's corpse was found near Merafe train station.
Image: 123rf.com/Marina Pissarova

City of Johannesburg (CoJ) officials discovered the corpse of a 14-year-old child who died on Sunday in a trench at a construction site at a train station in Soweto.

Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) spokesperson Susan Monyai said on Wednesday the corpse was found near Merafe train station.

“According to the site agents’ incident report, three youngsters were swimming in the trench that had filled with groundwater and one of them unfortunately slipped and fell to his death. It is suspected that some of the safety measures that were in place to prevent access may have been stolen, which left the trench unsecured,” Monyai said.

The JDA shut down the construction site after the incident and opened a case with the police. The JDA started upgrading the pedestrian walkways at the train station in May 2018 and expects to finish the project in October.

MORE

Pupil dies after out-of-control bakkie slams into group of children

A grade 8 pupil has been killed while eight others are injured after an 18-year-old pupil rammed into them.
News
5 hours ago

Miner, 38, killed in rock burst at South Deep mine in Gauteng

An employee of South Deep mine in Johannesburg was killed underground when struck by a falling rock during a series of "seismic events" on Sunday.
News
3 days ago

Seven taken to hospital after wooden deck collapses in Kruger Park

Seven people were taken to hospital after a wooden deck collapsed next to a pub in the Mopani rest camp in the Kruger National Park on Thursday.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. South Africans go in after hearing that petrol attendant won't get cash ... South Africa
  2. Nkosikho Mbele thrilled as Shell donates R500,000 to charity after his act of ... South Africa
  3. 'Racist' licensing official in viral video has been dismissed South Africa
  4. PWC apologises for executive's 'racist' airport outburst in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Suspended sentence for dad who shot his son by mistake in Ennerdale South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X