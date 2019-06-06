Vigilantes assault man after alleged 'Sexy Boys' boss and son shot dead
An alleged Sexy Boys gang boss and his 20-year-old son were gunned down in Lentegeur, Cape Town, on Wednesday, before the suspected gunman was kicked and beaten by community members.
Police stopped the assault and arrested the man.
Video footage is circulating on social media of a crowd furiously kicking and beating a man until he loses consciousness, at which point police step in and drag his limp body to a police van.
Lt-Col Andre Traut confirmed the incident and said a "20-year-old suspect was detained by SAPS for two murder and two attempted murder charges after he was apprehended by security officers in Taaibos Road".
"It is alleged that the suspect opened fire on four people sitting in a garage," he said.
"Two males, aged 43 and 20, were fatally wounded and a 19-year-old female and an unknown person were wounded.
"The suspect fled on foot and was cornered by security officers. He was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm."
Police are investigating the incident and say they are on alert for potential flare-ups arising from gang tensions.