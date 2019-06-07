South Africa

Baby abducted from Baragwanath Hospital baby is found safe

07 June 2019 - 11:00 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital, where a newborn baby was stolen on Thursday afternoon.
Image: Katherine Muick © Sunday Times.

A newborn baby girl has been found, police said on Friday morning, after a search was launched following her alleged abduction from Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

"The baby was found in good health," Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Lungelo Dlamini said.

The infant was found at a house in Diepkloof.

The Gauteng department of health earlier said a case had been opened with Diepkloof police. The hospital's CCTV cameras captured a woman entering the ward during visiting hours and leaving with the baby. This footage was given to police.

Dlamini said members of the police Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are still at several crime scenes to gather more information.

"More details regarding the suspect(s) will be released once FCS members have concluded investigations at crime scenes."

