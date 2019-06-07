Baby abducted from Baragwanath hospital

A newborn baby has been abducted from Johannesburg's Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon when the baby was admitted to the antenatal ward of the Soweto-based institution.

According to a statement from the Gauteng health department, the hospital's CCTV cameras captured a woman entering the ward during visiting hours and making off with the baby.

Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku expressed sadness over the incident.

"The hospital CCTV cameras showed a female suspect roaming in and around the antenatal clinic, and later she was spotted exiting the maternity area carrying a baby in a purplish blanket.

"The suspect, wearing a weave, (who) could be in her 30s, was wearing blue jeans, white long-sleeve top and flip-flops. Later, the suspect was spotted with two other accomplices moving towards the ATMs, where they later change[d] the blanket.

“I am disappointed with what is appearing to be the lapse in physical security and we will leave no stone unturned in seeking answers to this," said Masuku.

He said a case has been opened at the Diepkloof police station and the CCTV footage will be handed to them.

“I have also met with the mother and her family, and counselling will be offered. I am hopeful that the suspect[s] will be apprehended and the child will be found unharmed”, he said.