South Africa

Baby abducted from Baragwanath hospital

07 June 2019 - 08:51 By MPHO SIBANYONI and Sowetan
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.
Image: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

A newborn baby has been abducted from Johannesburg's Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon when the baby was admitted to the antenatal ward of the Soweto-based institution.

According to a statement from the Gauteng health department, the hospital's CCTV cameras captured a woman entering the ward during visiting hours and making off with the baby.

Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku expressed sadness over the incident.

"The hospital CCTV cameras showed a female suspect roaming in and around the antenatal clinic, and later she was spotted exiting the maternity area carrying a baby in a purplish blanket.

"The suspect, wearing a weave, (who) could be in her 30s, was wearing blue jeans, white long-sleeve top and flip-flops. Later, the suspect was spotted with two other accomplices moving towards the ATMs, where they later change[d] the blanket.

“I am disappointed with what is appearing to be the lapse in physical security and we will leave no stone unturned in seeking answers to this," said Masuku.

He said a case has been opened at the Diepkloof police station and the CCTV footage will be handed to them.

“I have also met with the mother and her family, and counselling will be offered. I am hopeful that the suspect[s] will be apprehended and the child will be found unharmed”, he said.

MORE

Bara hospital beds were thrown out for better ones: health department

The Gauteng health department has moved to quash claims that brand new hospital beds are lying in the sun outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital ...
News
1 month ago

Baragwanath hospital gets new CEO - after three years without one

Dr Nkele Lesia's appointment as the new CEO of the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital was on Thursday welcomed by veteran health observer Jack Bloom – ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. South Africans go in after hearing that petrol attendant won't get cash ... South Africa
  2. 'Racist' licensing official in viral video has been dismissed South Africa
  3. Germiston shooting leaves man dead in car, another dead in the road South Africa
  4. Nkosikho Mbele thrilled as Shell donates R500,000 to charity after his act of ... South Africa
  5. Would-be rapist needed surgery after Free State doctor bit his tongue South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X