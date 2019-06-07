'Barbaric and cruel' Hankey farm rapist jailed for life

For his cruel and barbaric actions, the 32-year-old Hankey farm attacker has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Port Elizabeth High Court.

Sentencing Sebenzile Simane to 173 years for the crimes he committed in February and March 2018, acting judge Olav Ronaasen said he found no compelling or substantial circumstances to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentences.

He convicted Simane on 17 counts, including two of rape and four of attempted murder.

Ronaasen said Simane’s actions were cruel and barbaric, and deserved severe punishment.

Simane attacked a 45-year-old businesswoman and her three young children on their farm near Hankey on March 23 2018.

During the harrowing four-hour ordeal Simane shot the woman and raped her twice, forced her 12-year-old daughter to watch and tied the family up with wire.

In the February incident, Simane robbed a woman in her house on a farm near Patensie after attacking her with a knife.

“In a predatory manner [Simane] targeted vulnerable woman and children,” Ronaasen said.