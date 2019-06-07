Brace for massive road closures in Durban and Maritzburg for the Comrades Marathon this weekend
07 June 2019 - 08:00
As about 25,000 runners prepare to hit the road from Durban to Pietermaritzburg for the 94th Comrades 87km ultramarathon this weekend, those planning on driving will have to be prepared for a spate of road closures.
These roads will be closed on Saturday and Sunday in Durban:
- Dr Pixley Ka Seme Street between Dorothy Nyembe Street and Samora Machel Street, from 5pm-7am;
- Samora Machel Street between Monty Naicker Street and Anton Lembede Street, from midnight to 7am;
- Sherwood, 45th Cutting, from 4am-7.30am;
- Cowies Hill, from 4.30am-8.30am;
- Pinetown and Fields Hill, from 4.45am-9.15am;
- Kloof, from 5am-10am;
- Hillcrest, from 5.30am-11am;
- Bothas Hill, from 5.40am-11.30am;
- Drummond, from 6am-12.30pm;
- Cato Ridge, from 7am-2pm;
- Camperdown, from 7.30am-2.30pm;
- Umlaas Road ,from 8am-3.55pm
- Lion Park, from 9am-4pm;
- Ashburton, from 9am-5pm; and
- Polly Shortts from 9am-6pm.
These streets will be closed on Saturday and Sunday in Pietermaritzburg from 9am-6.30pm:
- CB Downes Road;
- Gladys Manzi Road;
- Cleland Road;
- Blackburrow Road;
- Fairfield Avenue;
- Ridge Road;
- Harwin Road; and
- Taylor Road.
