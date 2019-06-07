South Africa

Congregant drowns during baptism ceremony in KZN river

07 June 2019 - 11:39 By Orrin Singh
A member of the police's search-and-rescue unit and police dog Dante search the Umlazi River for the victim's body.
Image: Supplied

Police recovered the body of 20-year-old a man on Friday who had drowned during a baptism ceremony in KwaNdengezi, west of Durban.

Mduduzi Blose, a member of the Nazareth Baptist Church, is believed to have fallen 3m from the rocks and into the Umlazi River, before disappearing below the surface on Thursday. 

Members of Durban Search and Rescue (SAR), Umhlali K9 SAR and Metro Police SAR recovered Blose's body after police dog Dante indicated the area and a dive operation was conducted.

It is understood that a local pastor had been conducting a baptism ceremony in the river at 4am when the incident occurred. 

An inquest docket has been opened and will be investigated by KwaNdengezi police. 

