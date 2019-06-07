South Africa

Do this #BeforeWinterFreezes, say tweeps

07 June 2019 - 07:36 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Twitter is filled with advice on what to do before the big freeze.
Image: iStock

Twitter is officially dethroning sis Dolly and coming through with advice, wisdom and reminders of what fellow tweeps should do before winter really kicks in. 

Using the hashtag #BeforeWinterFreezes, Mzansi shared  advice on different issues, including relationships and personal care.

Some were hilarious, others useful.

From telling that crush how you feel to looking out for the needy and homeless, here's a glimpse of what tweeps say you should do before the freeze.

