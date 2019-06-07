Do this #BeforeWinterFreezes, say tweeps
Twitter is officially dethroning sis Dolly and coming through with advice, wisdom and reminders of what fellow tweeps should do before winter really kicks in.
Using the hashtag #BeforeWinterFreezes, Mzansi shared advice on different issues, including relationships and personal care.
Some were hilarious, others useful.
From telling that crush how you feel to looking out for the needy and homeless, here's a glimpse of what tweeps say you should do before the freeze.
#BeforeWinterFreezes I collected alot of series's... blankets and heater on standby 🙌 keeping my pants zipped and minding my business.... 💔😭😂 pic.twitter.com/svyedfquwX— SupaMega's Litigator (@HectorMakhata) June 6, 2019
Take a walk at night, you'll see illegal couples. #BeforeWinterFreezes— IG: FEBRUARY1997 (@WONDERBOY10111) June 6, 2019
#BeforeWinterFreezes Go get HIV n AIDS test. 🥒🍑— 👑King Sizwe 👑💧 🇿🇦 (@SizweBebe) June 6, 2019
Contraceptive Ladies just for control Prevent unplanned unwanted Pregnancy 🤰. 👊🏾👌🏽🤟🏽 😁 🤷♂️🤞🏾✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/0guZlb49rX
#BeforeWinterFreezes open the dictionary and search for the definition of "morals"... pic.twitter.com/pkG2HDoRnB— RealGemini (@zondo68) June 6, 2019
Dear black parents: #BeforeWinterFreezes . Those blankets ontop of the wardrobe from 1972 must come down now and be put to good use. pic.twitter.com/dDlgp47sYF— Simphiwe🕸 (@Simz036) June 6, 2019
#BeforeWinterFreezes buy yourself a heater, hot water bottles, electric blankets & more warm clothes; stop ruining your relationships under the line "this weather is personal". More especially if you are in a long distance relationship. Sleeping alone is not a sin during winter.— Kgosatsana ya motswana👑👸 (@Phigo8) June 6, 2019
#BeforeWinterFreezes make sure u get an electric toilet seat ,that thing is FK cold— permissive boy (@permissiveboy) June 6, 2019
DONATE YOUR WARM CLOTHING.— Khanya Thembane (@noksy_k) June 6, 2019
Your gently used coats, hats, scarves, and gloves shouldn’t sit in storage all winter. If you have extras that you’ve outgrown or don’t wear anymore, donate them to families in need. #BeforeWinterFreezes
#BeforeWinterFreezes please make sure gas and Paraffin heaters are switched off before going to bed and make sure to keep matches out of reach of children. pic.twitter.com/muWMcm8JA9— 🇱🇸That Other Guy🇿🇦 (@TsepoKabedi19) June 6, 2019
#BeforeWinterFreezes get yourself these cool beanies ube fresh pic.twitter.com/dxh7BoRn07— Inventive Creation (@InventionSA) June 6, 2019
#BeforeWinterFreezes don't get lost in the excitement pic.twitter.com/z67Cp3vrtn— MaGamede (@LoloGamede) June 6, 2019
#BeforeWinterFreezes think of of the poor and homeless..❤❤ pic.twitter.com/XU0H12GaJC— ċuяıo mısһєċҡ (@curiomisheck) June 6, 2019
Donate soup staples like beans, lentils, pearl barley, tinned tomatoes and stock to local shelters and feeding schemes. #BeforeWinterFreezes pic.twitter.com/KMBzAKdP2K— Khanya Thembane (@noksy_k) June 6, 2019