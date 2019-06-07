Fraud-accused billionaire Martin Levick loses bid to save assets
07 June 2019 - 05:43
Multibillionaire businessman Martin Levick’s court battle to hang on to plush properties, flashy cars and artworks has failed, with the high court in Johannesburg ordering that he be sequestrated.
Levick - who is alleged to have operated a complex web of fake investments, defrauding clients across the globe - faces more than R712m in claims against his estate.
