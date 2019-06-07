South Africa

Fraud-accused billionaire Martin Levick loses bid to save assets

07 June 2019 - 05:43 By Jeff Wicks
Multibillionaire businessman Martin Levick's luck seems to have run out.
Image: SUPPLIED

Multibillionaire businessman Martin Levick’s court battle to hang on to plush properties, flashy cars and artworks has failed, with the high court in Johannesburg ordering that he be sequestrated.

Levick - who is alleged to have operated a complex web of fake investments, defrauding clients across the globe - faces more than R712m in claims against his estate.

