South Africa

Funeral parlour siblings accused of Attorneys Development Fund theft

07 June 2019 - 08:04 By timeslive
The Hawks are investigating a case of theft from the Attorneys Development Fund.
Image: SAPS

Siblings who allegedly swindled almost R11m from the Attorneys Development Fund into their funeral service's business account have been arrested.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said they allegedly colluded with a former CEO at the fund, who has since died.

The pair, aged 30 and 40, appeared before Johannesburg's Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday on charges of fraud and theft.

They were granted bail of R5,000 each. The case was postponed to July 24 pending  further investigation.

