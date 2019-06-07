Protests as family accepts withdrawal of charges against Vlakfontein murder accused

In October last year, seven members of the Khoza family were found dead in their Vlakfontein home - but it was revealed on Friday that nobody will stand trial for the killings which rocked the community.

This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Friday it had withdrawn charges against Fita Khupe, one of two men charged for the murders of the family, whose bodies were found buried under heaps of soil in the family home in southern Johannesburg.

The state said there were no prospects of successful prosecution after Khupe's co-accused, Ernest Mabaso - who had falsely called himself "Sibusiso Khoza" and wormed his way into the Khozas' lives by pretending to be a distant relative - died in prison in January this year.

The Khoza family said they accepted the NPA's decision, but were "hurt" that there would be no justice unless further evidence came to light.

Ningi Khoza told TimesLIVE on Friday that the NPA had spoken to the family about why the charges were dropped.