South Africa

Offers to help KZN's Gogo Nxumalo pour in, Twitter slams 'shameless' leadership

07 June 2019 - 06:51 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The structure in eMhlathuze where 89-year-old Gogo Nxumalo lives. The KwaZulu-Natal government is feeling the heat from South Africans who are offering to help Nxumalo.
Image: Facebook/1KZNTV

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has been heavily criticised for the appalling conditions in which 89-year-old Gogo Nxumalo lives. Her story continues to make waves on Twitter as people call on government to intervene, with some offering to help improve Nxumalo's living conditions. 

Her story was flighted by the province's television station, KZN TV, and has since gone viral on social media, as well as dominating  news headlines countrywide.

MEC for human settlements in KwaZulu-Natal Peggy Nkonyeni told TimesLIVE she found Gogo Nxumalo's living conditions "inhumane" and promised her ministry would intervene. 

These are some of the reactions:

