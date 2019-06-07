Offers to help KZN's Gogo Nxumalo pour in, Twitter slams 'shameless' leadership

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has been heavily criticised for the appalling conditions in which 89-year-old Gogo Nxumalo lives. Her story continues to make waves on Twitter as people call on government to intervene, with some offering to help improve Nxumalo's living conditions.

Her story was flighted by the province's television station, KZN TV, and has since gone viral on social media, as well as dominating news headlines countrywide.

MEC for human settlements in KwaZulu-Natal Peggy Nkonyeni told TimesLIVE she found Gogo Nxumalo's living conditions "inhumane" and promised her ministry would intervene.

These are some of the reactions: