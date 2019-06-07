Offers to help KZN's Gogo Nxumalo pour in, Twitter slams 'shameless' leadership
The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has been heavily criticised for the appalling conditions in which 89-year-old Gogo Nxumalo lives. Her story continues to make waves on Twitter as people call on government to intervene, with some offering to help improve Nxumalo's living conditions.
Her story was flighted by the province's television station, KZN TV, and has since gone viral on social media, as well as dominating news headlines countrywide.
MEC for human settlements in KwaZulu-Natal Peggy Nkonyeni told TimesLIVE she found Gogo Nxumalo's living conditions "inhumane" and promised her ministry would intervene.
These are some of the reactions:
Where is it based. Yes I'm willing to help please provide details anyone— dee dineo (@dimo_dee) June 6, 2019
Question is, why do such issues need to be sorted when they a brought to social media while we have councilors who live amongst us and and see the deplorable conditions that people live under? It's sickening I tell you.— Buttercup 💅🏾🇿🇦 (@SliKhoza) June 5, 2019
Guys ive seen the power of social media...what if we start a movement thats helps people in dsprte need . Let us disgrace our leaders and show them the power of unity that they have faild us.. i dnt hv enough bt i bet my last R10 combined with the rest of every1 will mk a dfrnc— GermanSpec🇿🇦..🇩🇪 (@GS_GermanSpec) June 4, 2019
The municipalities that don’t take care of our elders must be named and shamed— Goolam (@goolammv) June 5, 2019
Crowd funding let's do it for UBUNTU I'm in. I'm a furniture builder can make some for her.— Sips12 Mthembu (@sipsmth12) June 5, 2019