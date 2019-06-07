One suspect dead, eight arrested after foiled cash-in-transit heist

One suspect died and eight other suspects were arrested after police foiled a cash-in-transit heist in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

Five other suspects are still being sought by police.

“Following an intelligence driven operation, police thwarted plans by a group of men who had allegedly planned to execute a heist at Evaton Mall in the Vaal,” police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said.

“A chase ensued between the suspects and the multi-disciplinary team which led to a shootout. As a result, eight suspects were arrested. One male suspect died after one of the vehicles caught fire after crashing into a home in Sebokeng. Two suspects were taken to hospital under police guard.”

Police found two rifles, three magazines and recovered five cars, including a BMW X1, Volkswagen kombi, Volkswagen Polo Vivo, Tata India and the burned-out Audi S5.