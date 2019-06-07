South Africa

SABC too broke to bid for women's soccer world cup - but will show Afcon

07 June 2019 - 17:22 By Nico Gous
Banyana Banyana qualified for their first ever soccer world cup, taking place in France, but their games won't be shown on SABC. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The SABC will not broadcast the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

This is due to the fact that the public broadcaster was not in a financial position to bid for the rights, SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said on Friday.

But the SABC will broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament taking place in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

Banyana Banyana qualified for their first ever World Cup, taking place in France. The women's national team begin their campaign on Saturday. The national men's side, Bafana Bafana, will participate in the continental showpiece.

"The SABC secured the free-to-air (FTA) rights in 2016, which comprised of 32 matches. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has, however, increased the participating teams from 16 to 24, starting with the upcoming Afcon 2019 tournament. This has resulted in the increase of matches from an initial number of 32 to a total of 52 matches,” Mthembu said.

The tournament will be broadcast on these radio stations:

  • Umhlobo Wenene FM;
  • Ukhozi FM;
  • Ligwalagwala FM;
  • Lesedi FM;
  • Motsweding FM;
  • Mughana Lonene;
  • XKFM;
  • Phalaphala FM;
  • Thobela FM;
  • Ikwekwezi FM; and
  • Radio 2000.

SABC3 will broadcast 24 matches, of which nine will be live. The live matches will include all of Bafana Bafana’s matches, the semi-finals and the final.

The broadcasts will affect the channel's 4pm to 12pm schedule.

