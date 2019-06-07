South Africa

WATCH | Social media made me: how online fame changed people's lives

07 June 2019 - 14:30 By TimesLIVE

It's a powerful thing, social media. It's magical, and it has changed the lives of many ordinary South Africans across the country in recent months.

Social media and technology have made the interests and passions of those around us so diverse.

It connects us to the people who share our passions, people who share our values and ideas.

From #MyFokMarelize, to pumping tyres and washing windscreens to drinking Woolies "special water", to a talented opera Uber singer - this is how social media has made ordinary South Africans overnight celebrities.

Marelize Horn

The teenager who won worldwide fame with her starring role in the #MyFokMarelize video. The 19-year-old's mother Heidi uttered the immortal words after her daughter cycled into a rugby post. She had since been invited to several cycling races across the country.

#MyFokMarelize gatecrashes Cape Town Cycle Tour

The teenager who has won worldwide fame in the past 10 days with her starring role in the #MyFokMarelize video will be on the starting line of the ...
News
2 months ago

Nkosikho Mbele

Mbele gained overnight stardom after paying a customer's R100 fuel bill at the Shell petrol station where he works when he noticed her fuel gauge was low.

His act of kindness sparked a massive response online and thousands of South Africans donated towards a BackaBuddy account, a fund that had amassed more than R469,000 by Tuesday morning. Shell had also pledged to donate R500,000 to a charity of Mbele's choice.

WATCH | 'This thing has blown my mind': Meet Nkosikho Mbele - the hero petrol attendant

TimesLIVE meets the petrol attendant who has become a bit of a celebrity at his workplace.
News
4 days ago

Woolies water

A group of young men gained instant fame after they posted a video of themselves drinking Woolworths "special water".

The video, which went viral across social media platforms, showed young guys speaking in isiZulu about the special powers of Woolies water.

Soon after they took a sip, their accents changed and they began to speak in posh English.

Woolies responds to 'special water' - slides into DMs

When Woolworths says they are going to dm you *Bonanza
News
2 months ago

Menzi Mngoma

A talented Uber driver made making headlines after he serenaded a passenger with his opera-singing talent.

Gauteng resident Kim Davey shared a video of Mngoma singing for her in an Uber cab in Durban.

READ MORE:

Opera-singing Uber driver gets R5k bonanza to kickstart his dreams

Radio host Martin Bester gave Mngona R5,000 to kick-start his dream.
News
1 week ago

YouTube star gets jail time and R332k fine for Oreo prank on homeless man

A Spanish YouTube star who decided to perform a belittling prank on someone far less fortunate than him to indulge his 1.2-million subscribers' love ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. South Africans go in after hearing that petrol attendant won't get cash ... South Africa
  2. 'Racist' licensing official in viral video has been dismissed South Africa
  3. Anger, tears as 'gang boss' gunned down after gym session at Umhlanga mall South Africa
  4. WATCH | 2.5m black mamba found in dog kennel at Durban home South Africa
  5. WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X