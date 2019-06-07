South Africa

WATCH | Western Cape farm attacks: 'Our hearts are bleeding'

07 June 2019 - 13:09 By timeslive

Members of the Western Cape government have called for the urgent implementation of a rural action plan following the murder of Stellenbosch wine farmer Stefan Smit.

Smit was killed in front of his wife by four armed suspects on June 2.

The video above breaks down the stats in farm attacks and what they mean.

There have been 184 farm attacks and 20 murders in the past five months, with Afriforum saying 16 attacks and three murders had been recorded in the Western Cape this year.

Safety MEC Albert Fritz said farm murders in KZN had decreased since the implementation of a rural safety plan in the province and it was urgent that the same be done in the Western Cape.

