Abalone worth R1.7m seized in raid in Cape Town

08 June 2019 - 16:54 By TimesLIVE
Abalone worth R1.7m was seized by police at premises in Bothasig, Cape Town.
Image: Supplied by SAPS

Western Cape police seized 5,490 units of abalone worth about R1.7m at premises in the Cape Town suburb of Bothasig on Thursday.

Police said members attached to the Flying Squad had followed up on information received about abalone at the premises.

“Upon their arrival at the identified premises, members discovered boxes containing dry abalone sealed with plastic in a storage place.

“The suspects responsible for the abalone are now being sought.”

