KZN South Coast residents left without water after April floods

It has been more than a month now that “water outages” have plagued Port Edward and surrounding areas, affecting as many as 28,000 homes and more than 175,000 people, as well as luxury tourism establishments, holiday homes and B&Bs.

Armscor, the national procurement agency for the Department of Defence, was called upon this week to help solve a water crisis unfolding on the lower South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

With many residents and businesses unable to get tap water, the Ugu District Municipality requested the military hardware procurement agency to help fix a broken pump station that supplies water to reservoirs serving Ramsgate through to Port Edward and inland up to Izingolweni.

“We were hoping Armscor would be able to procure a new pump faster and cheaper than we could,” said municipal manager DD Naidoo. “But we have since managed to get spares from a supplier, and plan to fix the pump station this weekend.”

The South Coast Chamber of Commerce and Industry has warned about the long-term impact on the area, saying that many tourists would not revisit after having bad experiences in the area.

Chairperson of the Port Edward Ratepayers’ Association Doug Powell agreed. “Resorts and B&Bs that do not have sufficient water storage can’t accommodate guests. The loss of tourism revenue is massive,” said Powell.

A local letting agent, Sharron Norton, said many people around the country had cancelled plans to come to Port Edward during the July holiday period.

“Others are waiting to see if the problem gets fixed in time,” said Smith.