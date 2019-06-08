South Africa

Security guard killed by elephant at Limpopo mine

08 June 2019 - 15:24 By TimesLIVE
A security guard was trampled to death by an elephant at a mine in Limpopo on Saturday.
A security guard was trampled to death by an elephant at a mine in Limpopo on Saturday.
Image: PILANESBERG ELEPHANT-BACK SAFARIS

A security guard has been trampled to death at a mine in Phalaborwa in Limpopo, SABC News reported.

It quoted Foskor mine spokesperson Malesela Mokhondo, as saying the deceased was an employee of a security company that had been contracted by Foskor Zirconia which operates on the premises.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

A pride of 14 lions were recently spotted roaming in the area.

The lions were scheduled to be darted and relocated to a nearby reserve on Saturday.  

MORE

Limpopo's lions on the loose are under observation and will be darted

A pride of lions on the loose that have been spotted near Phalaborwa will be darted before they are moved to a nearby nature reserve.
News
1 day ago

Poaching slows but Africa's elephants still face extinction

The illegal slaughter of African elephants to feed Asia's demand for ivory has decreased by more than half in eight years, but the majestic mammals ...
News
1 week ago

Botswana lifts ban on elephant hunting

Botswana on Wednesday lifted its ban on elephant hunting, saying the population had increased and farmers' livelihoods were being impacted, in a move ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Anger, tears as 'gang boss' gunned down after gym session at Umhlanga mall South Africa
  2. WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute South Africa
  3. WATCH | 2.5m black mamba found in dog kennel at Durban home South Africa
  4. WATCH | Teacher bust for overseeing exams with gun in hand South Africa
  5. 'Racist' licensing official in viral video has been dismissed South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X