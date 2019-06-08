South Africa

Woman arrested after partially burned baby’s body found in dustbin

08 June 2019 - 11:39 By TimesLIVE
Eastern Cape police discovered the burnt remains of a newborn baby boy in a dustbin in KwaNobuhle on Friday.
Image: Supplied by SAPS.

Eastern Cape police have arrested a 26-year-old woman for alleged murder after the gruesome discovery of the burnt remains of a newborn baby boy inside a rubbish bin in KwaNobuhle.

“On Friday, around 9am, police received information of a possible body of a baby hidden inside one of the rubbish bins in Ndulula Street, KwaNobuhle.

“A police patrol vehicle was immediately dispatched to the scene. On arrival at the scene, as it was a municipal refuse collection day, several rubbish bins were lined up on the street for collection. Inside one of the bins, police recovered partially burnt remains of a newborn baby boy. Police arrested a 26-year-old woman for murder,” police said.

“During preliminary information, it is believed that a woman, 26,  gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday morning, June 4 2019. It is further said that on the same day, a witness heard a sound of a screaming baby and thereafter saw a suspect making fire at the backyard.

“A few days later, a witness suspected that a woman could have possibly killed her baby and she alerted some residents who then summoned the police. A suspect was arrested and is due to appear at the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court on Monday, June 10 2019, on charges of murder with a possibility of additional charges,” police added.

