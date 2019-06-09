South Africa

Area where roaming lions spotted is their 'usual pride location'

09 June 2019 - 12:31 By Iavan Pijoos
The area where the lions were spotted is a well-known roaming area for various wildlife species within the region.
Image: Daniel Born

The area where a pride of 14 lions was spotted roaming near Phalaborwa last week is their "usual pride location" which they have returned to, according to the Limpopo department of economic development, environment and tourism (LEDET). 

"The department also confirms that the animals will be kept within the area. The department's role is to enforce control where human lives are threatened.

"The lions have not been of any threat to humans," department spokesperson Zaid Kalla said.

Kalla said the lions were spotted roaming around the Phalaborwa Foskor mine area.

Kalla said that after MEC Thabo Mokone's visit to the area, it was discovered that this is a well-known roaming area for various wildlife species within the region.

"Cohabiting between wildlife and humans has always been monitored and well preserved by both LEDET and management of various facilities within the area.

"It is important that as we preserve our environment, we need to ensure preservation of culture and traditions," Kalla said.

Meanwhile, Foskor mine spokesperson Frans Mkhondo denied reports that the lions resided on the mine grounds.

"We only discovered the lions a few weeks ago. We noticed that there were lions on our premises," Mkhondo told TimesLIVE on Sunday.

He said rangers from the Kruger National Park and the LEDET tried unsuccessfully to track down the lions on Saturday evening.

The search for the lions continues.

