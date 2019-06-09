Man on police's top 10 most wanted list arrested in crime crackdown

Gauteng police on Sunday said they had arrested a man who was on their top 10 most wanted list.

Police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said the man had been on the run after committing a series of crimes and terrorising the community of Sinoville, north of Pretoria.

Masondo said the top 10 list included suspects who were linked to cases that included hijacking, theft, house breaking and malicious damage to property.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria North magistrate's court on Monday.

"Police believe they are making progress in locating and arresting repeat offenders and suspects responsible for serious and violent crimes in the province.

"Integrated intelligence-driven operations have been intensified and these have thus far resulted in the arrest of more than 1,200 suspects in Gauteng just this past weekend alone," Masondo said.