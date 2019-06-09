South Africa

Man on police's top 10 most wanted list arrested in crime crackdown

09 June 2019 - 17:49 By Iavan Pijoos
More than 1,200 suspects have been arrested in Gauteng this past weekend.
More than 1,200 suspects have been arrested in Gauteng this past weekend.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Gauteng police on Sunday said they had arrested a man who was on their top 10 most wanted list.

Police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said the man had been on the run after committing a series of crimes and terrorising the community of Sinoville, north of Pretoria.

Masondo said the top 10 list included suspects who were linked to cases that included  hijacking, theft, house breaking and malicious damage to property.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria North magistrate's court on Monday.

"Police believe they are making progress in locating and arresting repeat offenders and suspects responsible for serious and violent crimes in the province.  

"Integrated intelligence-driven operations have been intensified and these have thus far resulted in the arrest of more than 1,200 suspects in Gauteng just this past weekend alone," Masondo said.

He said more than 420 suspects had been arrested in Tshwane and on the West Rand for crimes ranging from attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, dealing in drugs, driving while under the influence of alcohol, assault, malicious damage to property and house-breaking.

In Johannesburg and Soweto more than 326 suspects were arrested for crimes which included rape, possession of suspected stolen property, assault, possession of drugs and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Around 490 suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles, possession of suspected stolen property,  malicious damage to property, car hijacking, kidnapping, fraud, attempted murder, driving while under the influence of alcohol among other crimes.

The suspects will appear at various magistrates' courts from Monday.

MORE

Wanted man linked to 18 rape cases arrested

Gauteng police have a arrested a man linked to multiple rape cases committed over a period of 10 years.
News
10 hours ago

More than 130 arrested in Gauteng police crackdown

More than 130 people were nabbed during Operation Okae Molao across Gauteng on Thursday, including one of the province's top 50 most wanted suspects.
News
3 weeks ago

Alexandra police force is far too small, inquiry hears

There is about one police officer per 730 residents in Alexandra, according to Gauteng South African Police Service (SAPS) commissioner Elias Mawela.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Teacher bust for overseeing exams with gun in hand South Africa
  2. WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute South Africa
  3. Anger, tears as 'gang boss' gunned down after gym session at Umhlanga mall South Africa
  4. WATCH | Swedish YouTube sensation takes shots at Jacob Zuma's struggle with ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | 2.5m black mamba found in dog kennel at Durban home South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X