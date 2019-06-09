South Africa

Minor found with 100 mandrax tablets in Cape Town

09 June 2019 - 16:23 By Iavan Pijoos
The boy was found in possession of 100 mandrax tablets.
Image: City of Cape Town metro police

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he was found in possession of a hundred mandrax tablets in Lentegeur, Cape Town, the city's metro police department said.

Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomon said the boy was seen leaving a drug outlet in Eisleben road.

Solomon said when he was stopped by officers, he could not "provide an answer".

"The officers took the teenager to his residence and searched him in the presence of his mother. The search revealed 100 mandrax tablets."

He and his mother were transported to the Lentegeur police station where he was detained for further questioning.

