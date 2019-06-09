South Africa

Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone

09 June 2019 - 00:00 By GRAEME HOSKEN and ORRIN SINGH
The N3 has become ground zero for attacks on trucks.
Image: Netcare 911

With dozens of truck drivers killed or injured, and R1.2bn in damages to trucks and cargo, motorists have now been warned to avoid travelling on the N3 at night.

The route between Johannesburg and Durban, one of South Africa's busiest, has become ground zero for an onslaught on the vehicles owned by companies that employ foreign truck drivers, according to the Road Freight Association.

