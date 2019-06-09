Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone
09 June 2019 - 00:00
With dozens of truck drivers killed or injured, and R1.2bn in damages to trucks and cargo, motorists have now been warned to avoid travelling on the N3 at night.
The route between Johannesburg and Durban, one of South Africa's busiest, has become ground zero for an onslaught on the vehicles owned by companies that employ foreign truck drivers, according to the Road Freight Association.
